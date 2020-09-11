Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

STEGER, IL — Georgia Lee Grimmer, 83, of Steger, IL passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She is survived by her son, Larry (Donna) Grimmer; daughter, Andrea (Ronald) Becker; grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Becker, Sarah (Billy) Chadwick-Whitworth, Shannon (Jordan) Smolar, Brittany Bagwell, and Lorne Grimmer; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Aiden, Logan, Kylie and Kacie; sisters, Janice and Kathy, and many additional loving family and friends. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent.