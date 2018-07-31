PORTAGE, IN - Georgia O. Villalobos, age 83, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Villalobos and Georgianna (Curtis) Nelson; grandchildren: Jennifer (Fiancé Andrea) Myers and Trevor (Fiancé Caitlin) Nelson; brother, Roscoe (Mary) Austin. Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Villalobos; daughters: Vesta Dotson and Carlene Villalobos and great grandson, Jason Michael Nelson.
Georgia retired from the Lake Ridge School district where she was a baker in the cafeteria at Longfellow Elementary. She truly loved bonding with the children at the school and never let a child go hungry. Georgia will always be remembered for her giving and caring nature. She loved her grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For info call 219-980-1141.