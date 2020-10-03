Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky)

WOODRIDGE, IL — Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky), 81, of Woodridge, IL, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 25, 1939, to George and Ann (Kratovil) Jansky in Hammond, Indiana.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Richard Strombeck. She was a loving mother to her children, son Michael (Jane) Strombeck, daughter Debra Kiel, daughter Leslie Davies, and son Marc Strombeck. She cherished her grandchildren, Adam Strombeck, Aaron Strombeck, Michael Lugo and Alyssa Davies. She is survived by her brother, George (Unk Son) Jansky; along with her niece, Amber (Don) Baron; and great-nieces, Alexandra and Anna Baron.

After Georgia graduated from Saint Margaret School of Nursing, she became a Registered Nurse and worked over 40 years dedicated to pediatrics and was head of pediatrics at the Munster Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Per Georgia's wishes, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

