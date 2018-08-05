A time of remembrance and warmth for Mrs. Georgia Tapper will be observed on august 10, 2018, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster IN. Funeral Services will be held on August 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Southside Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Avenue, Munster, IN. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, 6445 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN.
Georgia was born April 4, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Floyd and Flerna Travis. She is now reunited with her husband of 67 years, Clarence (Butch) Tapper, who preceded her in January of this year and her brother Floyd. She leaves her sister, Leola; daughters: Carolyn and Eileen; and her sons: Kent and Lee; along with 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Georgia died on July 3, 2018, at the age of 89, in San Antonio, Texas. She has been brought home to sleep in peace alongside Clarence, in the town where they lived and worked following Clarence return from Germany after World War II.
Georgia was a hard working and fiercely devoted wife and mother, and will be remembered for all harvesting, cooking and canning she did to provided meals for her growing family. She was also a very accomplished seamstress, sewing many clothes for her daughters and herself; stage curtains and costumes for productions at church. Her children could be anything they could imagine at Halloween. She crafted award winning quilts, knitted sweaters, crocheted and tatted many beautiful pieces. She was also a carpenter, property manager and provided safe homes to many families in the Hammond area. Georgia worked many years with the Girl Scouts. She was a Bethel Bible study instructor investing her scriptural knowledge and love for the lord. She was known by the Chattanooga New-Free Press as the 'Rock Lady' constructing free stacked rock retaining walls, stairs, and walk ways for numerous friends and family never using purchased rocks but collected and hauling them herself and with volunteers.
Those who knew her could only admire her work ethic and faithful service. She indeed embodied the grit of the Greatest Generation executed as a Proverbs 31 woman. Memorial donations may be made to Southside Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoore Ave, Munster Indiana or the Office of Development Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Florida 33607.