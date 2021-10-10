Aug. 17, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - On the evening of Sunday, October 3, 2021 Georgia Witzke of Demotte, IN peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. Georgia was a beloved wife of 57 years to her husband, Verl, and cherished mother to two children, Diana and Jeff (Rebecca). Georgia was an adored grandmother "Nana" to Danielle (John), Kyle, Jake and Cheyenne. She was a treasured great-grandmother to Chester and Elodie. She is survived by her dear sister, Pam (Jerri), and brother Dennis, and her many nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many others, especially her long-time friend Rhonda.

Georgia grew up in Whiting, IN, the daughter of William and Mary Steffan. She was a homecoming queen at Whiting High School. After high school, she worked in Chicago and married Verl. After having two children and moving to Griffith, IN, she was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school. She was actively supportive in her family's lives, as well as being a second mother figure to many. She enjoyed traveling, playing board/card games with family, golfing, playing softball, bowling, gardening, and dancing. Georgia was a big animal lover and enjoyed caring for her pets.