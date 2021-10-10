Aug. 17, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2021
DEMOTTE, IN - On the evening of Sunday, October 3, 2021 Georgia Witzke of Demotte, IN peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. Georgia was a beloved wife of 57 years to her husband, Verl, and cherished mother to two children, Diana and Jeff (Rebecca). Georgia was an adored grandmother "Nana" to Danielle (John), Kyle, Jake and Cheyenne. She was a treasured great-grandmother to Chester and Elodie. She is survived by her dear sister, Pam (Jerri), and brother Dennis, and her many nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many others, especially her long-time friend Rhonda.
Georgia grew up in Whiting, IN, the daughter of William and Mary Steffan. She was a homecoming queen at Whiting High School. After high school, she worked in Chicago and married Verl. After having two children and moving to Griffith, IN, she was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school. She was actively supportive in her family's lives, as well as being a second mother figure to many. She enjoyed traveling, playing board/card games with family, golfing, playing softball, bowling, gardening, and dancing. Georgia was a big animal lover and enjoyed caring for her pets.
Georgia will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother; family was her gentle devotion and great love of her life. The world will be a bit duller without her big heart, thoughtful personality, bright smile, fun nature, and playful sense of humor.
She received Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, was baptized, and enjoyed reading the Bible and shared her Christian faith with others. She has finished the race in faith and has entered her eternal home with her Savior. Until we meet again, your memory will forever live on and be cherished in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322.
Memorial donations preferred to: The Ravines Retreat Center (www.theravines.org) and St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org).
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.