Georgia Woody (nee Sharp)

Jan. 6, 1937 – May 11, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Georgia Woody, age 84, of Hammond entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 while surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her two sons: Mark (Melody) Woody and James Woody; five grandchildren: Michael, Elizabeth, Sarah, Erin (Jeremy) Ferguson and Katlin (TJ) Lange; sister, Patsy (Richard) Perez; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Hoyt Woody; daughter in-law, Carolyn Woody; parents: Ross and Lona Sharp; sister, Mildred; three brothers: Paris (Kathleen) Sharp, William Sharp and Frisco (Nancy) Sharp.

Friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Private burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Georgia has been a resident of Hessville since 1958, she enjoyed gardening, cooking and being a homemaker, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME