Georgina H. Allen

March 17, 1934 - June 8, 2018

MUNSTER - Four years ago this week, in loving memory of Georgina H. Allen, on the fourth anniversary of your passing. Though you left us peacefully, we still miss you more than words could ever say.

Georgina "Gina" H. Allen, born in Chicago, IL, on March 17, 1934, passed away peacefully June 8, 2018, in Munster, IN, surrounded by her loving family in her final hours. She was the fourth of five children of the late George and Helen Avgerinos.

She was preceded in death in 2002 by her loving husband of 36 years, John "Jack" M. Allen Sr., who owned and operated Certified Foods in Cedar Lake. Gina's education included the New York School of Interior Design, a life-long passion, which she used in various positions, including managing two Mole Hole gift shops in Florida. As a young girl, she loved horseback riding and playing piano. As an adult, she was active in many organizations, including Cedar Lake Lady Lions, Cedar Lake Improvement Association, and others. Everyone who knew her knew that she had an incredible gift for making and maintaining friends. Gina enjoyed traveling with her husband, watching old films, listening to music (especially Ray Charles), reading, and spending time with family.

She is survived by three loving sons; and two daughters-in law; three grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; her brother, Dan (Eleanor) Avgerinos; and many nieces; and nephews; and their children.

She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life and interment were held at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. Donations may be made to Hospice of Munster and the ASPCA.