Georgine Leona Ivers (nee Erwin)

April 16, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2021

STEVENSVILLE, MI - Georgine Leona Ivers (Erwin) age 79, passed away on October 14, 2021, in Stevensville, MI.

She was born April 16, 1942, in Hammond, IN, and attended Griffith High School. She lived in Northwest Indiana for most of her life and moved to Bridgman, MI, in 2017. Georgine loved meeting people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She especially liked sitting outside during the summer and chatting with her neighbors.

She is survived by her son Kevin (Betty) Ivers; grandchildren: Robyn (Dan) Plonczynski, Blake (Tammy) Ivers, and Luke Ivers; great- grandchildren: Rowan Plonczynski and Max Ivers; and former husband Willis (Barbara) Ivers. She is also survived by her siblings: Everett (Charlene) Erwin Jr., Alan (Teresa) Erwin and Denise Erwin. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett (Bernadine) Erwin Sr. and her daughter Kimberly VanHoose (Ivers).

Cremation has already taken place. Her cremains will be interred at Lake Township Cemetery, Bridgman, MI. Per her request, there will not be a memorial service.

Please no memorial donations or flowers; instead, please give someone you love a hug in her memory.