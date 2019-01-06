LAKEWOOD, CO - Georgine Norma Michko (nee Spisak), age 95, of Lakewood, CO passed away on December 30, 2018. Formerly of Chicago, IL and Whiting, IN. Beloved wife of the late George Michko Sr. Loving mother to Georgette, George Jr. (Sue), Genevieve (late Dave) Peterson, late Gloria (Jerry) Splant, Gregory Sr. (Ruth), Gerald (Jill), Grace, Gail (Cesar) Sanchez, and Gwen Ragland. Cherished Grandmother to Carl, Russell (Brittany), Kenneth, Kevin, Gregory Jr. (Lauren), Nancy, Theresa (Fernando), Catherine, Cesar, Charles, Jazmine, Demetrius, and Linwood Jr. Cherished great grandmother to Kye, Greyson, Gavin, Stetson and Finley. Many loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents George and Christine Spisak, her siblings Elmer (Geri), Jeanette (Red) Atwood, Geraldine (Rudy) Zamarocy, Gloria (Tony) Briggs, and Gilbert (Rita). Member of St. Joseph's Altar & Rosary Society and Liturgical Minister/Greeter (Golden, CO). Former member of Sacred Heart Altar & Rosary Society, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, and Daughters of Isabella (Chicago, IL).
Visitation Monday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.