Gerald A. Deyot

Nov. 21, 1933 — Sep. 28, 2021

LOWELL, IN — Gerald A. Deyot, age 87, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Gerald is survived by his four children: Susan (Robert) Lueder, Robin (Steve) Brighton, Janis (Michael) Kummerl and Allison (Paul) Kondrat; six grandchildren: Adam Lueder, Emily Lueder, Christopher Howe, Laura Howe, Joe Kummerl, Alyssa Kummerl; brother: Bruce (Carmen) Deyot; sisters: Joan Yuskevich and Linda Felschow.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Joan Deyot; and brother, David Deyot.

Gerald was a Deacon and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Crown Point. He was President of the Fraser Lions Club in Fraser, MI, and current member of the Lowell Lions Club, where he was known as the top salesman for their pancake breakfast. Currently, Gerald was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Emily Lueder and Bob Lueder officiating.