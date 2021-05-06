Gerald A. Kornaus

Jerry worked as an electrician at ArcelorMittal Steel until he retired in 2017. He was a hard worker and made sure his family never went without. Jerry enjoyed broadcasting on his CB Radio as "Blue Monday" and met his wife, Funny Face, through that use. He and Karen were home bodies, and liked to putt around the house together. Jerry and Karen retired to eight acres in the middle of lots of trees, and at night the stars are plentiful! It is truly the best place to live. www.fagenmiller.com