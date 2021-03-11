Apr. 15, 1942 - Mar. 5, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald "Bo" Taylor, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born April 15, 1942 in Valparaiso to Norval and Edna (Graubman) Taylor.

Bo was a 1960 graduate of Kouts High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1964-1966. He had worked for many years as a greens keeper at the Lake of Four Seasons, then worked and retired from the Valparaiso Parks Department.

Bo is survived by his nephew, Roger Pollock. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; sister, Norma Spaulding; and his longtime companion, Ruth Ann Piske.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.