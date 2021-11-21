 Skip to main content
Gerald "Capt. Jerry" Drangmeister

Gerald "Capt. Jerry" Drangmeister

Dec. 11, 1940 - Oct. 3, 2021

FORT MYERS, FL - Gerald "Capt. Jerry" Drangmeister, formerly of Dyer, IN and Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Myers, FL on October 3, 2021.

He was survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donetta Drangmeister. He leaves behind six children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters and has one surviving brother.

Jerry was born in Dyer, IN and graduated form Dyer Central High School. He retired from Lever Brothers in Whiting, IN. He was well known for his fishing skills as he captained "The Oz" for many years on Lake Michigan. He then moved to Marathon, FL where he continued chartering "The Oz" in the Florida Keys.

Jerry loved hunting, fishing and entertaining family. He will be missed. A celebration of Life gathering for Jerry will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. CST at the Blue Heron Inn on Pine Lake in LaPorte, IN. 1110 Lakeside Street.

