Gerald Chapman (Jay) at age 63 passed away February 7, 2023. Preceded in death by his father and mother Gerald & Mary Chapman, and stepson Joshua Novak. Jay is survived by his wife Denise, son Cody, stepson Kurt and Sister Lisa (Tom) Duncan. Jay was born in Gary, IN and a 1978 graduate of Highland High School, He was a lifelong employee of Inland Steel, & recently retired last year.

Jay was big fan of all sports, but loved the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed many Cub games with Cody. Jay and Denise also had a heart for animals and took many homeless dogs and cats into their care. Jay will be missed for his sense of humor and the giving soul he was. Per Jay's wishes, no funeral services are scheduled.