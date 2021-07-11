Gerald E. Mang, Sr.

Dec. 3, 1934 – July 5, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Gerald "Jerry" E. Mang Sr., age 86, of Chesterton, IN/formerly of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021, with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley M. Mang (nee Romandine); children: Chip (Wendy) Mang and Robin (Nate) Lewis; grandchildren: Cody (Hannah) Mang, Hunter Mang, Alexandra (Kyler) Kimble and Grant (Emily) Lewis; great-grandson Parker Kimble; sisters Eileen Smith and Dorothy Conway and brother-in-law Ronald Romandine. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Mang Sr. and Frances Mang (nee Thomas); sister Mary Frances Gonzalez; brother John Mang Jr.; brothers-in-law: Richard Smith and Chester Conway; sister-in-law Theresa Mang.

Jerry was an Army veteran as well as a member of St. Michael's Church in Schererville. He graduated from Griffith High School and became an expert in cryptography. He retired from Ronwal Trucking Company and was a former employee of Welsch Trucking. Jerry had a passion for fishing, hunting, gardening, and his family. His perch dinners were loved by all.

Family would like to thank the staff of Symphony of Chesterton, Residences of Coffee Creek and VNA Hospice of Valparaiso for their care and comfort.