VALPARAISO, IN — Gerald G. Hadley, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1943, in Bolivar, TN, to Jewell and Geraldine (Smith) Hadley. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for three years in Asia. After he was discharged, Jerry started his career at Bethlehem Steel and retired after 33 years of service. Jerry went on to work for the Valpo YMCA as a trainer, instructor and in maintenance for 11 years, officially retiring in 2009. He was a member of American Legion Post 94, VFW Post 988, Masonic Porter Lodge 137, and an original charter member of the Valpo YMCA. Jerry loved spending his winters in Tucson, AZ, and was an avid golfer, fisherman and swimmer. He enjoyed traveling and checking off items on his bucket list.