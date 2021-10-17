VALPARIASO, IN - Gerald G. Parker, 81, of Valparaiso formerly of Highland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born July 26, 1940 in East Chicago, IN to Herman and Helen (Ambroseus) Parker, graduated from Bishop Noll Institute, served proudly with the U.S. Army, and received an Associates of Applied Science degree from Purdue University. Gerald made his career with Inland Steel for 30 years as a Purchasing Agent. Many will remember Gerald as an avid bowler at Plaza Lanes in Highland. He always kept a special place in his heart for his grandkids and animals, the two of which need not be mutually exclusive.