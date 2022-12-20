Gerald J. Buijck

August 11, 1942—Dec. 18, 2022

KODAK, TN—Gerald G. Buijck, 80, of Kodak, TN formerly of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was born August 11, 1942, in Detroit, MI to Gustaaf & Mary (Padot) Buijck and graduated from Lincoln Park High School. Gerald made his career as owner and operator of J & S Dispatching in Gary for more than a decade. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, and had strong attachments to St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

On June 13, 1964, he married Sally Ann Sally who preceded him in death in 2016. Survivors include their children; Monique (Thomas) Horn, Yviette Buijck, Colette Buijck & Gerard Buijck all of Tennessee, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Buijck, and sister, Suzanne Labadie.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given for masses to be said.

