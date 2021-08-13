Gerald J. Podgorski
Jan. 11, 1937 — Aug. 10, 2021
PORTAGE, IN — Gerald J. Podgorski, 84, Portage, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. in Miller's Merry Manor, Portage, IN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN and from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church.
He was born January 11, 1937 in Michigan City, IN to the late Maxmillian and Bernice (Gaytka) Podgorski. On October 24, 1959 in New Buffalo, MI married Norma Weishaupt who survives in Portage, IN.
Also surviving are two sons: Mark (Marisa) Podgorski of Goshen, IN and Christopher (Rhonda) Podgorski of Valrico, FL; daughter-in-law, Debbie (the late Jeffery) Podgorski of Portage, IN; nine grandchildren: Laura (Alan) Ibarra, Andrew (Shannon) Podgorski, Dr. Alex (Riley) Podgorski, Sophie Podgorski, Anna Podgorski, James Podgorski, Allison Podgorski, Patrick Podgorski and Rebecca Podgorski; two great-grandchildren: Jackson Ibarra and Baby Boy Podgorski; step-grandson, Alex Melton; two sisters: Loretta Curtis and Lorraine Wozniak, both of LaPorte, IN; brother, Arthur Podgorski of Bradenton, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey P. Podgorski.
Jerry worked at the Postal Service for 46 years, 22 of those as Postmaster of Portage, IN where he was instrumental in the development and construction of the New Portage Post Office. He was a 35 year Eucharistic Minister and member of Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church, Portage, IN and a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City, IN. Jerry was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1954-1962, a charter member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 9114, member and past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Fr. Sorin Assembly, life member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society, and commissioner for the Boy Scouts Troop 452.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffery Podgorski Scholarship Fund C/O the Portage FOP #145, 2404 Jacqueline St., Portage, IN 46368.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.