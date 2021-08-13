Gerald J. Podgorski

Jerry worked at the Postal Service for 46 years, 22 of those as Postmaster of Portage, IN where he was instrumental in the development and construction of the New Portage Post Office. He was a 35 year Eucharistic Minister and member of Nativity of our Savior Catholic Church, Portage, IN and a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City, IN. Jerry was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1954-1962, a charter member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 9114, member and past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Fr. Sorin Assembly, life member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society, and commissioner for the Boy Scouts Troop 452.