May 7, 1937 - April 6, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald J. Ruschak of Valparaiso, IN, age 85, died on April 6, 2023. Gerry was born in Gary, IN on May 4, 1937. Gerry graduated from Tolleston High School and served in the US Army and was a proud disabled American veteran. After leaving the Army he enrolled at Purdue and graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Gerry worked for US Steel for 31 years, retiring in 1987. After retirement, he was affiliated with LML Automated Systems, Kvaemer Metals, PK Engineering, and Dreisilker Electric Motors. In the evenings he was a part-time instructor at Hammond Area Career Center, Ivy Tech, and South Suburban College. Gerry was also elected to the Union Township Advisory Board in the 1980's.

Gerry leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 61 years, Lori Ruschak (Warshal); his daughter, Deb (Ron) Grammas; granddaughter, Lindsey (David) Perry; granddaughter, Jordan Grammas, and great-granddaughter, Sophia Perry. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Mella (Andy) Wargo, Elaine Ruschak, and his brother, Rick (Patty) Ruschak. He also leaves behind his faithful dog Bentley.

Gerry loved working with his hands and could build or fix anything. He completely restored a 1929 Model A Ford and loved driving it in parades. He was an avid Purdue fan and longtime member of the John Purdue Club. He was also a longtime volunteer at Porter Regional Hospital. He loved being in his condo in Naples, FL with all his wonderful neighbors.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com