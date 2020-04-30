Gerald J. Slavik

Jerry was born June 2, 1948, in Chicago Heights, IL, to the late John and Janet Slavik and was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School. On August 18, 1979, he married the love of his life, Diane Dembowski and together they raised two children. He retired from Jewel Foods as an Assistant Manager with over 20 years of service and also worked at Garofalo's Foods for 26 years. Jerry was an active member of St. Michael Church in Schererville, IN. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.