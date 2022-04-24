Gerald "Jerry" Dean Strempka

Dec. 18, 1949 - April 16, 2022

TEMPE, AZ - Gerald "Jerry" Strempka, 72, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on April 16, 2022.

Jerry was born to Theodore and Shirley Strzempka in Hammond, IN. Loving husband to Carol (Buckmaster) Strempka.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Derrick (Shanna) Strempka; daughters: Tiffany (Tom) Giroux, Sherri (Therrin) Protze, and Lauren Kinney; siblings: Tom (Gayle) Strempka, Kandi (Ed) Budeselish, Tim (Betty) Strempka; brother-in-law, Clyde "Buck" Buckmaster; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Shirley; and daughter, Nicole Kinney.

Jerry lived and worked in NWI and Chicago for Amoco, then retired to Phoenix. It was there he worked at the Arizona Country club in maintenance and his golf game. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

No services per Jerry's wishes.