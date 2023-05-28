Gerald Fife was born on August 26, 1935, to Florence (Rathmann) and Elbert Fife, Sr. in Gary, Indiana. After Gerald graduated from Horace Mann in 1954, he then joined the Active Duty Army in December 1954 and then transferred to Army Reserves where he spent 36 years and retired as a Sergeant Major E-9. In 1959, "Jerry" worked at the U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana, for 27 years where he met his wife of 60 years, Sharon Cleary (Fife). In 1988, "Jerry" and Sharon retired to Kerrville, TX and in 2015 relocated to Nevada.