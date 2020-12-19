Gerald 'Jerry' Gott

VALPARAISO, IN — Gerald "Jerry" Gott, 85, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, and Plant City, FL, passed away peacefully at the Residences of Coffee Creek in Chesterton, IN, on December 14, 2020. He was born October 7, 1935, in Valparaiso, the son of Gerald "Bud" Gott and Edith Gott. Jerry married Rita Tengosik on February 27, 1960. She passed away May 17, 2012.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry (Sandy), and daughter, Janis (Russel) Burden; grandsons, Ryan Gott, Zachary and Nathan Burden; sister, Chloe Ohr (Warren deceased), and Phyllis Gott Daniels. Jerry was a 1953 graduate of Valparaiso High School, where while playing center on the football team, contracted polio. He survived and went on to graduate from Valparaiso University in 1957, making many friends at his Theta Chi fraternity. Jerry was a former member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Valparaiso.

He retired from Inland Steel after 30 years and was a longtime member of the Valparaiso Elks Club. He loved fishing, golfing and vacationing with his family. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.