Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Ward

On August 15, 2016, he became engaged to Carla Novreske, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Benji Kidd of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scott (Becca Ridge) Ward of Huntsville, AL, Evan Ward of Charlevoix, MI, and Gracie Ward of Charlevoix, MI; stepdaughter, Megan (Chris) Rodgers of La Porte; brother, Wayne (Cindi Delich) Ward of Valparaiso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was an Entertainer on Marco Island, FL for many years. He also entertained at Put-In-Bay, OH and New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas, in addition to local entertaining. Not only was singing his career, but also his passion. He had the honor to meet and open for stars like Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette, and Merle Haggard. He loved people and enjoyed making them laugh. Jerry also enjoyed cooking and dinner parties. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity. Jerry studied music and business administration at Valparaiso University. He had a thirst for knowledge.