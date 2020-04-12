× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Ward, 58, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born in Gary, IN, on February 23, 1962 to Ronald Wayne and Carol June (Truth) Ward.

On August 15, 2016, he became engaged to Carla Novreske, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Benji Kidd of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scott (Becca Ridge) Ward of Huntsville, AL, Evan Ward of Charlevoix, MI, and Gracie Ward of Charlevoix, MI; stepdaughter, Megan (Chris) Rodgers of La Porte; brother, Wayne (Cindi Delich) Ward of Valparaiso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl "Sherry" Ward; and grandparents, Paul and Margurette Truth and Benjamin and Virginia Ward.

Jerry was an Entertainer on Marco Island, Florida for many years. He also entertained at Put-In-Bay, Ohio and New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas, in addition to local entertaining. Not only was singing his career, but also his passion. He had the honor to meet and open for stars like Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette, and Merle Haggard. He loved people and enjoyed making them laugh. Jerry also enjoyed cooking and dinner parties. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity. Jerry studied music and business administration at Valparaiso University. He had a thirst for knowledge.