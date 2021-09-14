Gerald "Jerry" Lee Holeman

June 28, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2021

UNION MILLS - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Holeman, 82, of Union Mills, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Jerry was born on June 28, 1939 in Litchfield, IL, to David and Lola (Wall) Holeman.

On October 26, 1978 in Gary, IN, he married Gloria J. Dyer who survives. Also surviving are his sons: Jerry "Duane" (Lori) Holeman of Duluth, MN and Jeff (Chrissy) Holeman of Indianapolis; stepson, David Coots of Union Mills; six grandchildren: Jeremy Holeman of Antioch, CA, Eric (Rebecca) Holeman of Sierra Vista, AZ, Mat (Amanda) Holeman of Cloquet, MN, Jessica Holeman of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Andrew (Pinky) Holeman of Norwich, CT and Yvonne Rager of Sarasota, FL; nine great-grandchildren; siblings: David, Claude, and Linda; half-sister, Normalee; and half-brother, James; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents and stepson, Michael C. Coots.

Jerry was a Millwright for 36 years at Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. Jerry enjoyed helping others and giving back to the community. He proudly coached Little League baseball and helped at the annual "Save Our Pond" festival.