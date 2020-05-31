× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Lind, age 81, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Lind; children: Gregory (Donna) Lind, Douglas (late Kim) Lind and Michael (Heather) Lind; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Anstak; grandchildren: Ethan and Connor Lind, Sarah (Mike) Osowski, Hanna Fingerhut, and Kyle (Rachel) Fingerhut; great-grandchildren: Emma, Owen and Aden Osowski; nieces and nephews and many dear cousins and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Vonda Lind; brother, Bill "Buzz" Lind; and sister, Marcia Bancroft.

Jerry was a graduate of Emerson High School and attended St. Joe College. He graduated from Ball State, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Jerry received a Master's degree from Purdue University. Jerry retired after 38 years from the Gary School System where he was a teacher and principal. He belonged to the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Phi Delta Kappa, and Mended Hearts. Jerry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.