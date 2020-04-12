Gerald "Jerry" P. Buksar

Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Welch-Buksar, step children, Nicole and Aron (Gabe) Tomko, granddaughter Adelia Tomko, sister JoAnne (Thomas Gajeantan), Mary (John) Plutz, Joe (Terese) Buksar, nieces Katrina McCully, Kara Gajeantan, Audrey Price, nephews David Buksar, John Plutz, father in law Carl Welch Sr., Leonard Hawkinson, sister in law Nancy Bebout, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great nephews and his dear childhood friends Steve and Nancy (Kurella) Gormley. Preceded in death by his parents Mildred (Kurella) and John Buksar, brothers Chuck and James Buksar.

Jerry called FL his home for 40 years but part of his heart always remained in Whiting. Jerry owned and operated Perennial Designs. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, never missing a chance to see them when they came to FL., he was a passionate music fan and never missed an opportunity to see a live show. He had been able to meet several of his favorite bands over the years engaging in conversations with them about the music they created.