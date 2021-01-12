Aug. 4, 1952 - Jan. 10, 2021

CROWN PONT, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Patrick Egan, age 68, of Crown Point passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Gerald was born August 4, 1952 to Lois Egan and Thomas J. Egan.

Jerry grew up in Calumet City, IL and was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1970. He went on to study Civil Engineering and was a proud graduate of Purdue University Class of 1974. Jerry served 46 years as a professional Engineer where he recently retired from Walsh Construction as their Chief Estimator. Jerry was loved and respected by all in the industry.

Jerry reconnected with the love of his life Judy, and they lived their lives to the fullest. Jerry was a life long fisherman, craftsman and racing fan. He also enjoyed cheering on the Chicago White Sox and Purdue Boilermakers. He finally decided he was old enough to take on the game of golf and was looking forward to mastering it in his retirement. He loved spending time with family and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities.