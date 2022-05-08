Aug. 10, 1944 - May 2, 2022
HOBART, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Pelczar, age 77, of Hobart passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1944, in East Chicago to the late Stanley and Mary (Gadzala) Pelczar. Jerry proudly served his country as a parachute rigger for the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Club Coloma and Club Ki-Yowga in East Chicago where many knew him as Gar. On April 29, 1978, he married Randi Ratajczak at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond, IN. Jerry retired from Frito Lay where he worked as a Route Salesman; he had also worked for Holsum Bread and the Star Plaza Theatre. Jerry served as a cub scout and boy scout leader. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. Above all, Jerry's grandkids were the light of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Randi Pelczar; son, John (Andrea) Pelczar; grandchildren: Harrison and Jack Pelczar; sister, Mary Ann (Thomas) Magurany; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Pelczar; his father and mother-in-law, John "Rusty" and Winifred "Wini" Ratajczak; two brothers: Richard and John Pelczar.
A funeral service for Jerry will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Deacon Michael Halas officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.