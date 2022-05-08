HOBART, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Pelczar, age 77, of Hobart passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1944, in East Chicago to the late Stanley and Mary (Gadzala) Pelczar. Jerry proudly served his country as a parachute rigger for the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Club Coloma and Club Ki-Yowga in East Chicago where many knew him as Gar. On April 29, 1978, he married Randi Ratajczak at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond, IN. Jerry retired from Frito Lay where he worked as a Route Salesman; he had also worked for Holsum Bread and the Star Plaza Theatre. Jerry served as a cub scout and boy scout leader. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. Above all, Jerry's grandkids were the light of his life.