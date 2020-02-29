Gerald "Jerry" Rooster

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

For friends and family, there will be a Celebration of Jerry's life, a time for sharing and caring, on March 28, 2020, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM at the American Legion, Post 170, 798 Wabash Avenue, Chesterton, IN.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why?