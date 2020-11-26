SCHERERVILLE, IN — Gerald "Jerry" Schackmuth, 90, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughters: Patti (Lonnie) Thompson, Jeryl (Lars) Lundberg, Betsy (Ron) Spork, Joni Schackmuth and Susan Burke; son, Tony (Chris) Schackmuth; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (late Kenneth) Bretz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, in 2000; sister, Jean O'Leary; brothers, the Rev. William Schackmuth and Thomas Schackmuth; and grandson, Joel Lundberg.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. St. Joan of Arc Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN. Interment will be private.

Jerry was a Sacristan and active parishioner at St. Joan of Arc for many years. He served as a sargent in the Military Police of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. He took pride in using his talents to create beautiful crucifixes, cutting boards and children's table and chairs that are cherished by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and his 5 o'clock martini. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net