LANSING, IL - Gerald (Jerry) Sebahar, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Jerry was born on December 17, 1939 to Edward and Pauline Sebahar of Chicago. He grew up on the East Side of Chicago, the youngest of four brothers (Edward, the Reverend John, and William) and sister (Paulette,) and was a longtime resident of Lansing. He attended CVS High School in Chicago and served overseas in the United States Air Force as a mechanic and served in the 483rd Field Maintenance Squadron. A longtime parishioner of St. Ann Parish in Lansing he also proudly served his community as a 4th Degree Knight with the Lansing Council of the Knights of Columbus. Following the military, he worked for over 30 years for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, where he was one of the first to implement many new technologies, before retiring in 1999. Jerry had an innate ability to fix things and never hesitated to point out that he was ambidextrous. He enjoyed gardening, coaching and attending the many events of his sons and grandchildren, and spending time at his family's second home in South Haven, MI. He demonstrated his courage and will for life as a two-time cancer survivor.