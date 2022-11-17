Dec. 17, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2022
LANSING, IL - Gerald (Jerry) Sebahar, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Jerry was born on December 17, 1939 to Edward and Pauline Sebahar of Chicago. He grew up on the East Side of Chicago, the youngest of four brothers (Edward, the Reverend John, and William) and sister (Paulette,) and was a longtime resident of Lansing. He attended CVS High School in Chicago and served overseas in the United States Air Force as a mechanic and served in the 483rd Field Maintenance Squadron. A longtime parishioner of St. Ann Parish in Lansing he also proudly served his community as a 4th Degree Knight with the Lansing Council of the Knights of Columbus. Following the military, he worked for over 30 years for Illinois Bell Telephone Company, where he was one of the first to implement many new technologies, before retiring in 1999. Jerry had an innate ability to fix things and never hesitated to point out that he was ambidextrous. He enjoyed gardening, coaching and attending the many events of his sons and grandchildren, and spending time at his family's second home in South Haven, MI. He demonstrated his courage and will for life as a two-time cancer survivor.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia (nee Iwan) of over 55 years; their sons: Richard (Jennifer) and Kenneth (Heather); seven grandchildren (Lukas, Andrew, Jack, Justin, Madeline, Alyson, and Reid); and brother, The Reverend John Sebahar. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pauline; brothers: Edward and William; and sister, Paulette.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Jerry will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Father Bill McFarlane officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Jerry was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com