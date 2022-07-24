Gerald "Jerry" Spohn

ST. JOHN, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Spohn from St. John, IN passed away July 18, 2022. Jerry graduated from Griffith High School in 1958; served in the U. S. Navy; retired in 2005 as the Maintenance Supervisor for the Lake Count Highway Department after 30 years; was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #717; served as a volunteer of the St. John Fire Department for over 30 years.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Kenneth B. Spohn; mother, Viola (Berwanger) Spohn; sister, Lois Grzych; and grandson, Jack Brake. He is survived by his siblings: Marilyn "Cookie" Wiktor, Kenneth D. Spohn, and Robert Spohn; his children, Onna (Spohn) Donovan, Gerald "Jess" Spohn, Jennifer Spohn, and Virginia Spohn; his grandchildren: Phillip "Jacob" Spohn, Aaron Spohn, Gared Emrich, Troy Donovan, and Louis Spohn; as well as his life long friend, Joyce McClellan; several nieces and nephews; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral is Monday, July 25, 2022. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and Funeral Services at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL at 11300 W. 97th LN (1/2 block west of US 41 and Wicker Avenue) in St. John. Burial Services at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, in the veterans section.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the St. John Fire Department or your local VFW preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.