Nov. 12, 1951 - Jan. 1, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Tomecko, age 70, of St. John, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Jerry is survived by his son, Stephen Tomecko; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Tomecko; brother, Ronald (Lynda) Tomecko; and sister, JoAnn (Dan) Koontz; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Ann Tomecko.

Jerry was a Train Master at Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1970. Jerry was a member of United Transportation Union since 1973. He enjoyed coaching baseball, softball, and also umpired for 30 years.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Jerry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.