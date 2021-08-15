Oct. 2, 1939 - Aug. 11, 2021

PORTER, IN - Gerald “Jerry” Troxel, 81 of Porter, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was born October 2, 1939 in Gary to Walter and Edith (Robinson) Troxel. Jerry graduated from Lew Wallace High School, received his bachelor's degree from Ball State University and his master's degree from Indiana University. For 40 years, Jerry served as a beloved P.E. Teacher, Coach, and Driver's Ed. Instructor at Wirt High School in Miller. He had a passion for coaching sports, especially baseball, and helping his students, whether they needed a ride home or lunch money, he was always there for them. In addition to his career at Wirt, Jerry was also a radio announcer, an umpire, a referee for volleyball and basketball, and manager of youth recreation activities.

Jerry was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, and an inductee into the Softball Hall of Fame alongside his brother, Larry. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Jerry enjoyed watching baseball, playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. His easy-going personality and compassionate heart endeared him to others. You could often find Jerry encouraging those around him to do their best in their endeavors. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed by those who were lucky enough to know him.