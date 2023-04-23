May 27, 1941 - March 21, 2023

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gerald "Jerry" V. Rouse age 81, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy, and two daughters Jennifer Dodd and Julie Rouse.

Jerry personified the words "work ethic". When he was 12, he rode his bike from East Chicago to Wicker Park to caddie for Jesse Owens, Ralph Metcalfe, and Charlie Sifford.

In his late teens he played industrial league baseball for the Gallos Chicks. In his early 20s he bowled professionally. He has 13 sanctioned 300 games.

Jerry was a lifelong golfer. He has two hole-in-one trophies. He was the assistant groundskeeper at Scherwood Golf Club for many years.

Jerry taught social studies, economics, and driver's ed at Gavit Middle School/High School for 30 years. He was a great storyteller and wanted the very best for his students.

He enlisted in the Army and was a reservist for over 30 years. He achieved the rank of LTC. He was in Hawaii, Germany, Japan, and South Korea performing duties. He was fortunate to visit the DMZ.

Jerry had a private burial. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Nicholas Church in Munster. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Hammond Education Foundation.

Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with services.