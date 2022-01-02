Gerald Joseph Mazur

HAMMOND - Gerald "Jerry" J. Mazur, age 85, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Jo (nee Slizewski) Mazur; He was father to: Chris (Lisa), Laura (Thomas) Fife, Daniel, Lisa (Thomas) Kawalec, and David; he was grandfather: to Rachael (Brad), Catherine, Megan (Josh), Kailey, Elissa, Paulina, Sydney, Sarah, Ryan, Broderick and Abigail; great-grandfather to Archer; his in-laws include: Judy Slizewski, Dorothy (George) Rasmussen, Charlotte Rannells and Michelle (Jeff) Hartzler; He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Paulina Mazur; sister, Carol Kovach; and in-laws: Richard Kovach, Raymond Slizewski and Ronald Rannells.

Gerald was born in East Chicago, IN to Joseph and Paulina Mazur. A lifelong Region resident and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute class of 1954. He joined the U.S. Air Force, and after his service, he returned home and opened Jerry's Tap in East Chicago, where he made many lifelong friends and became known for his Friday fish fries. Gerald was a faithful public servant serving as a Lake County Councilman, Hammond City Councilman, and Hammond School Board member. He was an active member of the Hammond Port Authority, Tri-City Mental Health Board, the Lake County Parks Board, and Lake Heritage Parks Foundation Board. Jerry "Get the Net" Mazur was an avid fisherman who could be found on waters from Lake Michigan to Canada or any pond or stream he stumbled across. As lead instructor for the Mazur School of Fishing he passionately taught his children, grandchildren, friends and anyone else who would listen, the finer points of fishing. He owned and raced several horses and his smoked salmon, dill pickles, and beef jerky were legendary and enjoyed by many. True to his Polish heritage he enjoyed making sausage, playing the accordion and piano and was a popular polka dance partner. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, particularly several international trips.