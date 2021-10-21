Gerald Kenneth Piunti

Jan. 26, 1942 — Sep. 25, 2021

Gerald "Nick" Kenneth Piunti, Born on January 26, 1942 in Chicago Heights, IL, to Lito and Evelyn Piunti. Met his Heavenly Father on September 25, 2021 in Crete, IL.

Beloved husband, caring father, and loyal friend. Avid golfer, bowler, and dancer. Superintendent for Road Construction Company until his retirement in 1999.

Survived by: Wife Phyllis Jean Piunti (White). Daughters: Kelly Jean Payette and Jamie Lizabeth Miller (Jon). Siblings: Judy Kokas (late brother in law, Jerry), late brother Gerard Piunti (Lynn), Darlene Raquino (Mario) and Richard Piunti (late sister in law, Kathy). Grandchildren: Chelsi Smith (Todd) and Jaden Payette. Step-grandchildren: Quinn Miller, Noah Miller, and Emily Miller. Great-grandchildren: Penelope Smith, Genevieve Smith, Vincent Smith, Kensington Smith; and step-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Miller. Eight nieces and nephews.