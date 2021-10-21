Gerald Kenneth Piunti
Jan. 26, 1942 — Sep. 25, 2021
Gerald "Nick" Kenneth Piunti, Born on January 26, 1942 in Chicago Heights, IL, to Lito and Evelyn Piunti. Met his Heavenly Father on September 25, 2021 in Crete, IL.
Beloved husband, caring father, and loyal friend. Avid golfer, bowler, and dancer. Superintendent for Road Construction Company until his retirement in 1999.
Survived by: Wife Phyllis Jean Piunti (White). Daughters: Kelly Jean Payette and Jamie Lizabeth Miller (Jon). Siblings: Judy Kokas (late brother in law, Jerry), late brother Gerard Piunti (Lynn), Darlene Raquino (Mario) and Richard Piunti (late sister in law, Kathy). Grandchildren: Chelsi Smith (Todd) and Jaden Payette. Step-grandchildren: Quinn Miller, Noah Miller, and Emily Miller. Great-grandchildren: Penelope Smith, Genevieve Smith, Vincent Smith, Kensington Smith; and step-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Miller. Eight nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service to be held at Crete United Methodist Church, 1321 Main St, Crete, IL, 60417 on Saturday, October 23, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be made in Gerald's name to the National Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) located at 9981 W. 190th St., Unit A, Mokena, IL, 60448 or online at www.nawsus.org or The American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
Arrangements entrusted to CRETE FUNERAL HOME, 1182 Main Street, Crete, IL. (708) 672-7600.
If you'd like to send cards of remembrance and condolences, they may be sent to the family at 639 Huntley Terrace, Crete, IL, 60417.