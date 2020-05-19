× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAYETTEVILLE - Gerald Lindolph Sasser of Fayetteville, was born Saturday, March 7, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to the late Denver Sasser and Mary Mattie Hinkle Sasser, and departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton NC, completing his journey of 78 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings Juanita Sasser, Randolph Sasser and John Gilbert Sasser.

Mr. Sasser lived in North West Indiana his whole life until moving to Fayetteville. He enjoyed listening to pre 1962 Rock and Roll, loved history and gardening. Gerald was a retired Truck Driver.

He is survived by two children: Michael Sasser and wife Livia of Fayetteville and Denise Sasser of Chesterton, IN; three siblings: Denver G. Sasser of Saratoga Springs, UT, Harweda Samocki of Hobart, IN and Billie Zeha of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services have been entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton. www.bolesbiggs.com