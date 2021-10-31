CALUMET CITY, IL - Gerald M. Ulanski, age 77, of Calumet City, IL passed away October 29, 2021 from cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis (nee Klekot), whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage with on May 30; cherished children: Kimberly (Tom) Maksimik, Retired USAF Msgt. Sargent Tracey Ulanski and David (Josh) Ashcroft-Ulanski; beloved granddaughter Madison Olms; niece Dawn Wojcik; and nephews: Michael, Thomas and Joseph. Gerald was preceded in death by his father Michael Ulanski, mother Jean Ulanski Odzinski, brother Thomas Ulanski and nephew Kenneth Ulanski.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Gerald was a machinist at Wisconsin Steelwork for many years and was a widely talented jack-of-all-trades.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

For services information call (708)862-4480 or visit Castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.