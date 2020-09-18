Gerald N. "Jerry" Zimmerman

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:30 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken). Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Gerald Zimmerman was born on November 24, 1927, in Hessville, Indiana, to Nicholas and Helen (Szymczak) Zimmerman and was a longtime Whiting resident. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, class of 1945, and was a WWII US Navy veteran, attaining the rank of yoeman 3rd Class. He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He retired at 73 from the city of Whiting Sanitation Dept with a service of 28-1/2 years. Jerry considered himself "Whiting's Finest Garbalogist" and was very proud to serve the people of Whiting. He was a former employee of DuPont, East Chicago, with a service of five years and the City Service Refinery, East Chicago, with a service of 18 years. Jerry enjoyed his garden of many beautiful flowers. As each of his daughters married, he always told his future son-in-laws they had picked the most beautiful flower from his garden. Jerry loved to feed the birds and talk to everyone he met. He loved his family and the Lord. Jerry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400