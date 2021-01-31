Gerald R. Van Prooyen

SCHERERVILLE - Gerald "Jim" R. Van Prooyen, age 90, of Schererville, IN went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Mildred Van Prooyen, nee Visser. Loving father of Tom (Barb) Van Prooyen, Mariellen (Brian) Boomsma, Diane (Ed) Saxsma, and Gary (Karen) Van Prooyen. Proud grandfather of Ryan Van Prooyen, Jordan Van Prooyen, Janelle (Pete) Lindemulder, Brandon (Krista) Boomsma, Jaclyn Boomsma, Scott (Todd) Saxsma, Cory (April) Saxsma, Adam Van Prooyen, and Matthew Van Prooyen. Great-grandfather of Paisley and Tanner Saxsma, Ava, Chase and Anya Lindemulder, Brody, Braelynn, Briar and Briggs Boomsma. Dear brother of Burton (Ardess) Van Prooyen, late George (late Terri) Van Prooyen, late Glen (Dianne)Van Prooyen, and the late Mary Ellen Van Prooyen. Preceded in death by his parents Bert and Ella Van Prooyen.

Visitation Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Faith Church – Highland, 8910 Grace St., Highland, IN with Rev. Jason DeVries officiating. (The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/events/518659025772574/?ti=ls). Interment Hope Cemetery – Highland, IN. Mr. Van Prooyen was a four-year United States Air Force Veteran, the owner/operator of Van's Home Furnishings in Highland for many years, and a co-founder and director of the Bank of Highland. Memorial contributions may be given to Highland Christian School or Crown Point Christian School. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.