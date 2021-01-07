Gerald Snyder

Jerry spent his life committed to farming as an avocation at different levels. Most notably, he was a leader of the West Creek Wonder Workers 4-H Club, in which he had also participated as a youth, and he served as a 4-H Superintendent at the Lake County Fair. Altogether, Jerry volunteered for over 30 years as a 4-H leader. Several years were also spent as the Swine and Sheep Superintendent of the open class shows at the fair. Jerry also enjoyed raising hogs on a small scale (a 4-H project that got out of hand), designing an innovative rotational grazing system that became popular in the country decades later. In his latter years, he became an avid fan of farming exhibits and shows of all sorts, as well as a keen observer of how the corn looked each year in Northwest Indiana.