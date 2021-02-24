Gerald Speckhard
VALPARAISO, IN — Gerald Speckhard, 91, of Valparaiso, longtime professor and coach at Valparaiso University and patriarch of a large family, fought the good fight and finished the course of his life on February 20, 2021. He lived and died with full faith and confidence in the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting won for us by Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello, Valparaiso. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., also at Immanuel.
MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is assisting with the arrangements. Please see MoellerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary.