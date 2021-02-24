 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald Speckhard

Gerald Speckhard

{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald Speckhard

VALPARAISO, IN — Gerald Speckhard, 91, of Valparaiso, longtime professor and coach at Valparaiso University and patriarch of a large family, fought the good fight and finished the course of his life on February 20, 2021. He lived and died with full faith and confidence in the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting won for us by Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello, Valparaiso. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., also at Immanuel.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is assisting with the arrangements. Please see MoellerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts