Gerald Stanley "Yogi" "Pops" Kubiak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Gerald Kubiak, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Kubiak (Dolniak); daughter, Linda Kline of Merrillville; sons: James (Martie) Kubiak of Georgia, John (Carmen) Kubiak of Montana and Thomas (Robin) Kubiak of DeMott; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many step grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Romaine Swetlik, Kathleen Dolniak and Theresa Kubiak.

Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Helen Kubiak; brother, Raymond Kubiak; sisters: Alfrieda Bogdon, Ester Milerowski and Betty Droba.

Gerald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Germany and France. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, but most of all, spending time with his family.

He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL entrusted with arrangements. The family will have a burial of cremains at a later date. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com