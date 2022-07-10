Oct. 7, 1933 - July 1, 2022

MUNSTER - Gerald Thomas "Tom" Fierek, 88 of Munster, IN passed away on July 1, 2022 at 8:20 a.m. Tom was born in Duluth, MN on October 7, 1933. He graduated from Morgan Park High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. He was a veteran who served in the U. S. Army. Tom was a member of St. Thomas More Church, American Legion, A.I.S.E., Great Lakes & Midwest GMC Motorhomes Club, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Crossed Flags Corvette Club.

Tom was married to Constance on June 10, 1967. They had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Tom was a successful local business owner for 55 years in the steel industry. He enjoyed sailing, RV travel and sharing stories of life experiences.

Tom is survived by his wife, Constance; son, Tom Fierek (Lisa); daughter, Monica A. Decker (Mark); brother, Robert James Fierek; his canine buddy, Mr. Freckles; nephews; nieces; and countless friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Stella and Benjamin Fierek; brother, Donald William; sister, Lucille Allen; and son, Christopher Michael.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Service immediately follows at 5:00 p.m. at the same location. A remembrance for his son, Christopher, will be done during this time as well. Burial for Tom will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

The family welcomes donations in Tom's name to Hospice of Calumet Area, Willliam J. Riley Memorial Residence, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or visit HospiceCalumet.org as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. We thank the staff at Riley House for their loving kindness towards Tom in his final days. www.kishfuneralhome.net