Gerald Tromp

Feb. 11, 1954 - March 23, 2022

TAYLORSVILLE, KY - Gerald ("Jerry") Tromp, age 68, of Taylorsville, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Jerry was a caring husband to his wife of 46 years, Dorothy Tromp, whose death preceded his. Jerry was a proud father to his children: Justin (Gretchen) Tromp of Louisville, KY, Emily (Dustin) Dodds of Long Beach, CA, and Jordan Tromp of Muncie, IN; and loving Papa to his five grandchildren: Charlotte and Michael Tromp, and Dexter, Arlo, and Indie Dodds.

Jerry is survived by his brother, Joseph Tromp, and his sister, Diane Sweeney, and was preceded in death by his parents: Jasper and Eve Lynn Tromp.

Jerry was in the auto repair business for over 20 years in Harvey, IL, where he owned and operated an auto repair shop with his brother, Joseph. Jerry raised his family in Crown Point, IN where he managed the operations of a fire equipment and services company for nearly 20 years before retiring to Taylorsville, KY. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends and caring for his dogs. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Jerry devoted time to the Crown Point youth sports community for over 30 years, particularly the Crown Point Babe Ruth League where he served as a coach, board member, team founder, and regional vice president. Jerry was also a classic car enthusiast who loved showing off his cars in local car cruises.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 1, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Pastor John Starr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jerry's name to the Babe Ruth League Alumni Association or the Kentucky Humane Society.

