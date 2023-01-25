 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald W. Trump

Nov. 28, 1937 - Jan. 23, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Gerald W. Trump, "Jerry", age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Franciscan Health.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy Trump (nee Wood); son, Allen (Debbie) Trump; brother, Dale Trump; and sister-in-law, Sandy Wood.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Elaine Trump; son, Dale Trump; and parents, Gerald and Edna Trump.

Jerry was retired from Republic Steel. He was a longtime member and past President of Youche Country Club where he was a seven time Club Champion.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, and was a track photographer at U.S. 30 Drag Strip. He was a professional organ player and enjoyed playing for his family and friends. Jerry was an avid jigsaw puzzle enthusiast.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Funeral Home with Jack O'Dobrinak officiating.

Private Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Jerry's name to Youche Country Club Capital Fund.

Visit Jerry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.

