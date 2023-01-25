Nov. 28, 1937 - Jan. 23, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Gerald W. Trump, "Jerry", age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Franciscan Health.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy Trump (nee Wood); son, Allen (Debbie) Trump; brother, Dale Trump; and sister-in-law, Sandy Wood.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Elaine Trump; son, Dale Trump; and parents, Gerald and Edna Trump.

Jerry was retired from Republic Steel. He was a longtime member and past President of Youche Country Club where he was a seven time Club Champion.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, and was a track photographer at U.S. 30 Drag Strip. He was a professional organ player and enjoyed playing for his family and friends. Jerry was an avid jigsaw puzzle enthusiast.

